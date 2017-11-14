DES MOINES, IA (WHDH) — A dog in Iowa is recovering after a near death experience with a crossbow.

One-year-old Scooby is on alert and walking around after his owner Andrew Worrell found him shot with a crossbow.

“It went completely through the animal. The thing was if it went this way or through the back, that means it’s a hunting accident or a mistake,” said Worrell.

However, Worrell said no permits were issued to hunt on his property or the area surrounding it.

He added that Scooby was just doing what dogs do normally.

“My dog went to go see who ever was next to my property which is fairly close and he does it all the time,” said Worrell.

The arrow punctured Scooby’s lung and, given the level of trauma, doctors said it was amazing he survived.

Worrell wasn’t prepared to pay for those injuries, which added up to $7,000, but is hopeful that police can find the person responsible.

