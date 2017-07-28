Dog given naloxone after getting into owner’s oxycodone

LYMAN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a dog that got into its owner’s legally prescribed oxycodone appears to be fine after receiving a dose of the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone.

York County Sheriff William King says the dog’s owner flagged down a passing officer in Lyman on Thursday. The owner said she was unable to get help from a veterinarian and asked Sgt. David Chauvette to help the 3-year-old yellow lab named Addie. King said the dog was drowsy and the owner feared an overdose.

King says Chauvette administered naloxone and the dog “seemed to perk up.”

King said the dog seemed fine Thursday night.

