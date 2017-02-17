Dog jumps from vehicle, bites 5-year-old, teacher at school

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A dog bit a 5-year-old boy and a teacher at an elementary school in Hamden and has been placed in quarantine for two weeks.

Police say Leon Mitchell, of Hamden, brought his son to Helen Street School on Wednesday morning when the 7-month-old American Bulldog jumped out of his vehicle and followed the boy into the school.

Officials say the dog bit a student in the leg, leaving him with minor injuries. A teacher tried to get control of the dog and was also bitten. She suffered a minor finger injury.

School officials say the puppy is up to date on its shots. The dog remains quarantined at a shelter.

Police say charges are expected.

