Dog jumps into water to save baby fawn in New York

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (WHDH) — A dog named Storm was praised after he dove into the water to rescue a baby deer off the coast of Long Island.

Storm was seen on camera jumping into the water without hesitation when he saw the fawn struggling to stay afloat in Long Island Sound. Storm pulled the fawn to shore, then laid down next to the baby deer, nudging it as it caught its breath.

The deer ran back into the water but swam out too far for Storm to reach. People from the Strong Island Animal Rescue League were then called in to help save the deer. Frankie Florida swam out to the fawn and got her to safety.

Storm was praised for his heroic actions and his owner Mark Feeley got him a special treat from the Doggie Bakery in Port Jefferson as a reward.

The fawn is now recovering at a shelter and is expected to be OK.

