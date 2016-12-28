Dog saves musicians life during house fire

Atlanta, Georgia (CNN) — An Atlanta musician says he owes his life to his dog.

Ed Stroud’s forehead, ears, face and arms were all burned in an intense fire at his home on Baker Ridge last Tuesday.

Luckily the burns on his hands were minor.

“With me being a guitar player,” said Stroud, “I need my hands. This my money maker right here.”

The local musician who has played with artists like Outkast and TLC says he is lucky to be alive and his pet poodle, Gracie, saved his life.

He said he was asleep around 3:30 that morning when Gracie woke him up.

That is when he found out his home was engulfed in flames.

He and Gracie managed to escape.

While Stroud was taken to the hospital, firefighters treated Gracie for smoke inhalation. She is doing okay.

Musicians like Lil John Roberts and Gary Harris have stopped by to check on Stroud.

Talent manager Katherine Williams is helping with a benefit concert to help Stroud get back on his feet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

