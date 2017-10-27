CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — A dog once in danger on the Mass Pike is now back with his owner.

Indy, named after Indiana Jones, was seen dodging cars in traffic on Oct. 16 around 2 p.m. The dog was reunited with his worried owner ten days after getting loose.

“I honestly don’t believe it. I just started telling myself maybe I wouldn’t see him again,” said owner Lauren Berluti.

Berluti said she had just moved to Boston with her dog when he bolted out the door.

Thursday afternoon, Indy ran to a dog park in Cambridge all alone. A woman then called the number on his dog tag.

“The girl was like, ‘oh, I have your dog at the dog park.’ I couldn’t believe it. She didn’t know we’ve been running around in the rain looking for him since last Monday,” Berluti said.

A check-up at the vet showed that he is healthy and happy. He loves his new toy and is ready to gain back the 10 lbs he lost during his days on the run.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)