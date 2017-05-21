MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) – A lucky dog is on the road to recovery after, authorities said, she and one man were shot during a home invasion in Miramar, early Friday.

Helen Salgado was home with the victims when, police said, two armed men in ski masks and all black clothing forced their way inside the home along Miramar Boulevard and Acapulco Drive.

The homeowner described her pet’s injuries. “She had a wound in her leg and on the side of her face. It had a hole, so they had to stitch it up,” she said.

Detectives believe the gunmen made their way inside through an unlocked door and made demands before they opened fire, striking one man later identified as Juan Carlos.

Salgado said the dog jumped to her defense. “I’m devastated. My poor dog, I don’t know what to do. I mean, that could’ve been me. She just jumped in front,” she said.

Paramedics responded to the home and transported Juan Carlos. “They’re just saying he lost a lot of blood. They had to rush him over to the hospital,” said Ryan Zuleta, Juan Carlos’ brother.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the residence as officials combed the area for clues.

Area residents told 7News this sort of crime is becoming all too familiar. “I’ve watched this neighborhood go from good to bad to worse to, ‘Oh, my God, what the hell happened?’” said neighbor Gary Robinson.

Police are now on the hunt for the people responsible.

Meanwhile, Salgado said the incident took away her sense of security. “I’m just concerned about my dog and for my safety, and for my daughter’s safety,” she said. “I don’t know. I just hope they catch them soon.”

Juan Carlos underwent surgery and remains in stable condition at the hospital. The dog is now recovering at home.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

