LEONIA, N.J. (AP) — A dog that went missing after a house sitter invited a Tinder date to the home has been reunited with its owner.

Authorities say Maggie, a 2-year-old Maltese was presumed stolen from the Leonia home Sunday night. But she was found Monday night in Garfield, a town about 20 minutes away.

It’s not clear how the dog got there. But it eventually ended up at an animal shelter and its photo was posted on a Facebook page for lost and found pets.

Leonia police posted pictures of Maggie online Tuesday and were contacted by someone who thought she resembled a dog on the Facebook page.

Authorities say the house sitter invited a man to the home and he brought another man with him. The dog, a laptop and an Amazon package disappeared after the pair’s visit.

