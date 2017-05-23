Dog walker accused of stealing thousands in items from clients

STONEHAM (WHDH) - A Massachusetts dog walker is facing charges after police said she stole thousands of dollars worth of items from clients.

Andrea Sharby, 38, of Stoneham, is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of jewelry and clothing while working as co-owner at Walk-About Animal Care Services.

Officers responded to a Stoneham home on March 12 for a report of larceny and learned that the resident had hired Sharby to walk her dog about a year ago, police said. The resident told them that she noticed her belongings disappearing over time.

Prior to contacting police, authorities said the resident discovered that Sharby was selling items, many of which she recognized as her own, on a website called poshmark.com.

An investigation revealed that Sharby had been selling items at multiple pawn shops, police said. They said investigators also connected her to sales of jewelry that were reported stolen out of Winchester.

Sharby was arrested on May 19. During booking, police said officers found Sharby to be in possession of several bags of fentanyl.

“This woman violated her customers’ trust by using her business to steal from people’s homes,” Chief James McIntyre said. “I want to commend the work of all involved for bringing this woman to justice.”

Sharby is charged with five counts of receiving stolen property, larceny and drug possession.

The Stoneham Police Department is in possession of several pieces of jewelry whose ownership is unknown, officials said. Clients of Walk-About Animal Care Services are encouraged to check their belongings, and if jewelry is missing, contact Detective Patrick Carroll.

