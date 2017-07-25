Dog’s life spared after attack thanks to governor of Maine

Augusta, ME (WHDH) — A dog’s life in Maine has been spared thanks to the governor as part of a deal with a judge.

An Alaskan husky was ordered to be put down after attacking two dogs, killing one, months ago.

As part of the deal, the dog will be moved to a veterinarian hospital for training instead. The husky will remain under the watch of an ‘animal behavioral specialist’ and will receive special training.

“We came out with a good settlement, Dakota’s going to get some training,” said Bonnie Martinolich, the husky’s owner’s attorney. “All dogs could use some training. My dog could use some training. It never hurts. I’m just looking forward to Dakota starting the next phase of her live which I think will be glorious.”

It took eight lawyers to hammer out the deal.

The dog’s first owner was fined $250.00 for keeping a dangerous dog.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)