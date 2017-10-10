Dogs, puppies rescued in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Three adult dogs and five puppies rescued from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico have arrived in Massachusetts.

The MSPCA rescued the canines after Hurricane Maria rocked the island last month. The were taken to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey and driven to the Bay State on Monday night.

All eight dogs are in quarantine at the MSPCA-Nevins Farm in Methuen. The MSPCA says they appear to be in good health and the puppies are playful and social.

The dogs will be further evaluated over the next couple of days to ensure the MSPCA addresses any health issues before they are placed for adoption.

The dogs are best described as Satos, which is the common name for mixed-breed dogs in Puerto Rico.

The MSPCA rescued 34 cats last week from St. John in the Virgin Islands. Fourteen of them have already been adopted.

