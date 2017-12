DUBLIN, Ireland (WHDH) — Some dogs staying at a shelter in Ireland got a special holiday treat.

Instead of sharing gifts with one another, the workers decided this year to give gifts to the dogs.

Everything from chew toys to blankets to tennis balls.

The shelter posted a video of the dogs joyfully ripping open the wrapping paper to get to their treats.

