DOJ to announce charges in Yahoo hack

The Justice Department is set to announce charges on Wednesday against Russia-affiliated hackers in a massive breach at Yahoo.

This is according to a law enforcement source, who wouldn’t say if the hack was connected to the Russian government itself.

The breach affected hundreds of millions of Yahoo accounts.

Both the DOJ and the San Francisco FBI office scheduled press conferences on undisclosed topics.

Yahoo has been breached at least twice.

The company previously said a 2014 breach was state-sponsored, but declined to say who was responsible.

