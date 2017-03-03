Dolphins rescued in Wellfleet released back into the water

WELLFLEET, MA (WHDH) - A group of dolphins rescued off the coast of Cape Cod is now heading home after they were sent back out to sea.

The seven dolphins, two of them pregnant, were found early Friday morning in Wellfleet. They were found stranded on mud flats in Herring River after more than four hours. The International Fund for Animal Welfare rescued the dolphins and drove them to West Dennis Beach, 31 miles away.

Several of the dolphins were bloody from being stranded and one had been attacked by seagulls.

After they were examined and treated, they were released into Nantucket Sound and all of them survived.

