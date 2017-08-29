Domestic incident prompts large police response in Boston’s Fenway section

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police say a domestic incident Tuesday afternoon prompted a massive emergency response in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood.

SWAT teams and several Boston police officers responded around 2 p.m. to Kilmarnock Street at Peterborough Street and blocked off the area.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says an “emotionally disturbed” man barricaded himself and his wife inside an apartment. Evans says the man’s wife called police.

Officers eventually coxed the man into opening up his apartment door. He was taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation. No injuries were reported.

Guests and workers at the nearby Thornton’s Grill were evacuated from the area during the standoff. Workers inside say they were initially asked to stay away from windows before being told to leave.

The area is being reopened to the public. Workers have been allowed to return to the restaurant.

Evans says it’s not yet clear if the man was armed but criminal charges could be filed.

No additional details were immediately available.

