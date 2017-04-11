Donald Trump Jr nixes 2018 NY bid, but maybe later

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. admits he has been bitten by the politics bug. But he says he will not be a candidate for governor of New York next year.

Trump Jr. has been rumored to be considering a move to follow his father’s footsteps into politics.

But in an interview Monday with The Associated Press, he denies any speculation that he might challenge incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I am not running in 2018,” Trump Jr. says in his first public comments about a possible candidacy next year. But he acknowledges he might consider it later.

Trump Jr. and his brother Eric have led the Trump Organization since their father was inaugurated as president in January.

