Donald Trump: Patriots are ‘going to do great things’

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - While speaking at a dinner for campaign donors Thursday night in Washington D.C., Donald Trump took a moment to single out the New England Patriots.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft happened to be in attendance and Trump took notice.

“In the audience, we have somebody that’s under no pressure whatsoever,” Trump said, “He’s got a great quarterback named Tom Brady, and a great coach, and a great coach named Belichick: Bob Kraft.”

And according to Trump, New England’s star quarterback is in a good place ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship showdown with the Steelers.

“So good luck, Bob. Your friend Tom just called. He feels good. He called to congratulate us. He feels good. Good luck. You’re going to do great things,” Trump added.

