Don’t bag those leaves yet! Website offering $1 per leaf

(WHDH) — If you’ve already started dreading raking your lawn this fall, one website could make the job a little more profitable.

The website Cash 4 Leaves is offering $1 per leaf that falls from a New England tree.

There’s a catch, of course. The leaves must have no imperfections, must be red, yellow or orange (or a combination of colors) with absolutely no brown spots, and they must be sealed in an airtight bag.

Cash 4 Leaves says it will purchase up to 100 leaves that meet their specifications.

The company buys leaves for ShipFoliage.com for its craft art business.

Check out the company’s website for full details on how to submit your leaves for potential purchase.

