(WHDH) — With bitter cold air and dangerous wind chills blasting the region, officials are warning of the risks for hypothermia and frostbite.

Symptoms of frostbite often go unnoticed until it’s too late. Hypothermia can set it if one is wet at temperatures of 40 degrees or less.

Here are some valuable tips and symptoms to keep watch for:

Don't let Frostbite and Hypothermia surprise you. Know what to look for and when to get help. #ItsSoCold #Boston #WinterSafety pic.twitter.com/FZZlgRICXt — City of Boston OEM (@ReadyBoston) December 28, 2017

