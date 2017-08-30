Dorchester apartment building torn down after massive blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - An apartment building in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood that was badly damaged by an early-summer blaze is now being torn down.

RELATED: Fire destroys nearly complete $45 million apartment in Dorchester

The Treadmark Building near the MBTA’s Ashmont Station was torched by a six-alarm fire in June, but officials say it will be rebuilt.

Investigators determined that a faulty exhaust pipe connected to a generator in the basement caused flammable materials on the roof the catch fire.

The flames ripped through the wood-frame building, just days before the Boston Fire Department was slated to conduct a sprinkler test.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)