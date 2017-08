DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Dorchester Fire Department said they had to hose down a car that was up in flames.

The fire happened on the corner of Columbia Road and Washington Street.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

