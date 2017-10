DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out in Dorchester early Monday morning.

The flames started in the basement of a building on Welles avenue before spreading upstairs to two businesses and an empty storefront, officials said.

The fire chief estimates damage at $300,000.

No injuries were reported.

