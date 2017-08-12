Dorchester man arrested after holding woman at knife-point and stealing her car

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston Police said they arrested a man for stealing a woman’s car after holding her at knife-point.

BPD said the initial call they received was for a reported carjacking at 12:55 a.m. at 960 Mass Ave.

The female victim was held at knife-point while the male suspect, 31-year-old Byren McGee of Dorchester, stole her car.

McGee crashed near the intersection of Mass Ave and Columbia Road, less than a mile away from where he stole the car.

Police said McGee then tried running from police and attempted climbing a fence behind the nearby KFC restaurant.

Police were able to catch up with McGee and arrest him.

He is now being charged with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Involving Personal Injury and Carjacking.

Investigators found McGee also had an outstanding warrant issued out of Dorchester District Court for Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and Threats to Commit a Crime.

Boston EMS said the person who was taken to the hospital is expected to be OK.

This is an ongoing investigation.

7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)