Dorchester man charged for illegally possession of guns

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston Police confiscated five guns, ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from a home in Dorchester on Tuesday.

Clarence McGregor, 50, was arrested at the home on Bilodeau Road after police found weapons, including several semi-automatic firearms, some of which were reported stolen.

Boston Police entered the man’s home shortly before 5 a.m. on Tuesday using a search warrant.

McGregor faces several charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm.

