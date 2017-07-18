Dorchester shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a shooter after gunfire erupted in Dorchester.

Two people were shot and one of them was killed. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

The shooting, which occurred at 10 Vista Road in Dorchester, is the latest in an uptick of violence in the city.

“This should concern everyone,” said Chief William Gross of the Boston Police. “We owe no allegiance to anyone who would commit shootings in the broad daylight. Enough is enough.”

Johnny Calderon, says he was close by during the shooting. In fact, he was so close he saw one of the two victims struggling to get help.

“I heard four shotguns ring out,” said Calderon. “And then I saw this guy run out bleeding from the chest.”

Police say when they arrived they found a 21-year-old man on the street, shot in the chest. He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Just a few houses away they found another an 18-year-old man, dead on the first first floor hallway.

“We’re trying to ascertain if they live there, if they were visiting there or if in actuality they came there from the outside,” said Chief Gross.

As police search for clues, the neighborhood anxiously awaits answers.

“There are a lot of people affected by this,” said mayoral candidate, Tito Jackosn, “and this can’t be a normal in our community.”

Trauma teams were in the area to help anyone who saw what happened and police are urging people to speak up to help solve this deadly crime.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)