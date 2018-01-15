BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a string of violence in Boston following four deadly shootings that happened over four days.

Authorities said one person was shot and killed in Dorchester Sunday just before 6 p.m. near Kenwood and Washington streets.

This latest crime scene marked the fourth deadly shooting in the city since Thursday.

Police said one person was killed in Back Bay Saturday night after two people were shoot. Officials found the man’s body inside a car on Boylston Street outside a busy restaurant.

On Thursday, authorities investigated two separate shootings.

The first shooting occurred on Whittier Street in Roxbury when an officer walking the street heard gunshots and found a man wounded in his 20’s. He later died at the hospital.

Hours later, near the Burger King at Columbia Road and Washing Street, another double shooting left a man in his 20’s dead.

“I just think that it’s terrible, I really do,” Boston Police Superintendent William Gross said. “We’ve been at many shooting scenes before, and I’ll say it again, just as the commissioner and mayor, we really need to pull together on this to stop this senseless violence.”

The Boston Police Department are investigating the four shootings as separate incidents.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)