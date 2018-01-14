BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities say one person was shot and killed in Dorchester Sunday evening. Officials say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near Kenwood Street and Washington Street.

This latest crime scene marks the fourth deadly shooting in the city since Thursday.

Police say one person was killed in Back Bay Saturday night. The incident happened at the intersection of Boylston Street and Gloucester Street.

On Thursday, authorities investigated two separate shootings including one a Burger King parking lot in Dorchester that left one man dead.

“I just think that it’s terrible, I really do,” Boston Police Superintendent William Gross said. “We’ve been at many shooting scenes before, and I’ll say it again, just as the commissioner and mayor, we really need to pull together on this to stop this senseless violence,” he continued.

Residents agreed, adding that the recent crime spree is alarming.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)