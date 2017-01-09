Dorchester woman finds construction crew using her electricity

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — A Dorchester woman said she was shocked to find a construction company was powering up by using her electricity.

Natalie Naper said she found an extension cord plugged into an outlet on her house on Peacevale Road. With her phone in hand, she filmed where the cord led to. Naper followed the cord through her yard and across the street, where a construction crew was working.

“That electrical cord was plugged into my Christmas lights and you’re pulling all this current from my Christmas lights to run these big machines across the street,” said Naper.

When Naper got her electric bill for November and December, she said the amount she owed had spiked more than 400 percent. The contractor did apologize and offered to pay Naper’s electric bill.

7News learned that the construction crew had been working on a city-funded project overseen by the Boston Department of Neighborhood Development. In a statement, the department said Boston “…does everything possible to create minimal impact on the surrounding neighborhoods. We are pleased that this issue was satisfactorily resolved in less than 24 hours and we have increased oversight of the development to ensure it is completed without further issue.”

Naper does not know exactly how long the crew had been using her electricity but a neighbor told her she had been seeing the extension cord for weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)