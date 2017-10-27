DOT reminds drivers that ‘deer can’t read signs’

(WHDH) — Believe it or not, Iowa’s Department of Transportation actually had to issue a reminder to motorists that deer cannot read road signs.

The DOT says many drivers have asked them why they don’t put signs up for deer in areas where it’s safe to cross roads.

Officials say they actually get asked the question quite often. So as a result, the DOT took to Facebook.

In a post, they clarified that despite what some think, deer can’t read signs, only drivers can.

