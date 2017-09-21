Double stabbing in Boston leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a double stabbing Thursday morning in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood left one victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to 50 Bradshaw Street around 8 a.m. and found two victims suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

One victim was taken to Tufts Medical Center and the other was taken to Boston Medical Center.

The condition of the second was not immediately clear.

The stabbings are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

No additional details were immediately available.

