Doug Flutie giving out money for Eastern Bank campaign Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Boston icons, taking part in a $10,000 giveaway in the Back Bay.

Former B.C. quarterback Doug Flutie handed out five dollar bills to people at the Back Bay station Thursday morning.

It is part of Eastern Bank’s ‘Join Us For Good’ campaign.

Keytar Bear was there as well, rocking out with the Boston Yeti and taking pictures with people passing by.

Bank officials say they hope people will use the money to pay it forward and do something good.

