Dow makes biggest drop in eight months

NEW YORK (WHDH) - President Trump will hold a meeting with his economic council director following a bad day for the stock market on Wednesday.

The Dow fell 373 points, which is the biggest drop in the past eight months.

Investors say the poor performance is linked to fears that President Trump could be impeached after he reportedly asked former FBI director James Comey to stop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

