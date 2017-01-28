WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - For the second time in a week, the Ceven family is left without power. The family has been using candles and a generator after downed power lines sparked a fire right in front of their home.

Flora Ceven was downstairs when it happened.

“The explosion, the fireworks out the window, and then I look out the window and there’s still fire again and this time it’s really smoky,” she said.

After calling for her husband, they quickly ran outside.

During the storm on Tuesday, a tree crashed down onto a power line and transformer and sparked flames. On Saturday morning, it happened again, when those compromised wires came down.

National grid and a local electrician are working to fix the problem. They are hoping to secure the wires so it doesn’t happen a third time.

The family says they’re fortunate they were injured.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)