Downed power lines send sparks flying in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — Transformers exploded on two streets in Charlestown Monday, sending sparks flying over cars and knocking power out to some residents.

The transformers blew just before 6 p.m. on the corner of Main and Franklin streets and Salem and Sullivan streets. Several power lines came down after catching fire.

Crews said the powerlines were overloaded and caught fire due to Monday’s heat. While some were without power, no one was injured.

Crews are now working through the night to restore power.

