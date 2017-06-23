Downed trees cause damage, force road closures in Lexington, Wilmington

LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Lexington Police have closed a roadway due to downed trees as the result of strong storms that blew through the region on Friday.

Police say Wood Street was closed in the area of 244, which is near MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory.

Police say the roadway was impassable due to a downed tree, which took power lines down.

Officials say to expect delays and seek alternate routes. The roadway is expected to be closed for the next 6 hours.

A tree also crashed down on power lines on Burnap Street in Wilmington, forcing crews to jump into action.

If you’ve seen storm damage, send it to 7News via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Use the hashtag #senditto7.

Road Closure; Wood Street in the area of #244 (Lincoln Labs). Roadway is impassible due to a tree and power… https://t.co/SHbIp8vGKT — Lexington Police_MA (@LexingtonPolice) June 23, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)