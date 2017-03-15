Downed trees cause power outages across the state

Heavy, wet snow and wicked winds sent trees crashing down all over New England.

In Swampscott, an old oak tree fell onto a house bringing with it a pole and downed wires.

“Me and my dad saw all the sparks flying,” said neighbor Brian Mannell. “The sparks were – the wires were just collapsing and breaking apart in front of us and at that point we had to try and get away as fast as we could”

Power lines were left dangling in the road leaving people in the neighborhood without power.

It was a similar situation in Canton.

A tree limb snapped off and landed right on top of a house.

In Medford, icy tree limbs came crashing down and landed on top of a car, causing plenty of damage.

And a similar scene in Cambridge as a tree came down on top of a car, forcing the road to be shut down while crews cleaned up the mess.

All of the downed trees kept crews busy.

In Newton a tree crashed into a pole causing wires to fall.

And in Spencer, a tree came down severing power lines, just missing a home.

