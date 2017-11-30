Dozens displaced after fire damages 3 apartment buildings in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — A fire in Cambridge damaged three apartment buildings early Thursday morning, leaving dozens of people without a home.

The fire broke out on Magazine Street at around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cambridge Fire Chief Gerard Mahoney believes that the fire started somewhere in the back of the building.

In total, 65 firefighters from several surrounding communities responded to the scene. The heavy flames affected 21 apartments within the three buildings. Officials said everyone made it out of the buildings safely.

“We don’t like to see anybody displaced at any time, particularly during the holiday season; obviously makes it that much more difficult,” said Mahoney.

The city is working with the American Red Cross to make sure everyone has a place to stay.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation; investigators are currently reviewing nearby surveillance footage.

