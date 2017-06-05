Dozens displaced after multi-alarm blaze breaks out at Lowell home

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters in Lowell Monday afternoon battled a a three-alarm blaze at a multi-family home.

About 40 people were displaced by the fire, which broke out around 3 p.m. at 962 Central Street.

Photos and video from the scene showed flames shooting from the home. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

There were no injuries reported. The fire has since been knocked down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

