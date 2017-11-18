Dozens in TX community celebrate Halloween in November for girl who missed trick-or-treating due to cancer treatment

(WHDH) — Dozens of children and parents in one Texas community came together to celebrate Halloween in November for a young resident who missed trick-or-treating due to her cancer treatment.

Willow Kreitz, who has leukemia, was unable to celebrate her favorite holiday with her friends on October 31st due to her treatment.

Kreitz dressed as a T-Rex for her special Halloween night. Her family said they wanted her to get the full trick-or-treating experience because she has been through so much.

