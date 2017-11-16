Dozens of bulldogs rescued from apparent puppy mill seek new homes

(WHDH) — Dozens of bulldogs rescued from an apparent puppy mill in California last week are looking for new homes.

NBC Los Angeles reports that 78 French and English bulldogs were found with mange and urine burns after Westminster police were alerted to the deplorable conditions.

“Our officers actually got sick to their stomach and had to leave the property,” officer Cameron Knauaerhaze told the news outlet.

Police seized the dogs and sent them to the Westminster Adoption Group Services.

Police say some of the dogs may have been left in cages for days at a time. A criminal investigation has been opened up.

Officials say all the dogs are suffering from some type of ailment, but that they’ll still make a great pet.

About 5,000 people applied to adopt the dogs as of Tuesday.

