Dozens of people rescued in Daytona Beach as Irma hits

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA (WHDH) — Crews have rescued at least two dozen people in Daytona Beach, according to reports.

The city’s fire chief said the historic district is suffering from severe flooding.

“The winds exceeded our threshold – where we had to stop operations – but once life became in jeopardy, we had to take calculated risks to rescue members of our community,” the chief said.

Overnight, a reporter in Daytona Beach got knocked around by the heavy winds.

“I will tell you, I am getting pelted with salt water, whipped up this high and smacking us in the face,” said the CNN reporter.

The Daytona Beach Fire Station tweeted a video capturing the moment Irma knocked out power in the area. You see the lights on and then the next second, a big flash and the lights go out.

The city continues to get pounded by rain, adding to the flood water.

Another concern for officials is live wires submerged in the flooded areas. They are telling people to stay inside until they say it’s safe.

