Dozens of protesters rallied on the Boston Common Saturday against President Trump.

The protesters called for an end to many of his policies. Similar protests took place in other cities across the country.

Roughly 100 protesters gathered on the Common. At one point, many of the demonstrators took a knee and called for the end of the white supremacist movement.

The rallies across the country all involve the controversial group Antifa. Many have criticized them following their involvement in rallies that have turned violent.

There was some shouting back-and-forth at the rally Saturday but there was no violence.

An organizer told 7News that there will be another anti-Trump protest in Copley Square on Nov. 18.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)