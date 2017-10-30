Dozens of students sent to hospital after being exposed to toxic fumes at Braintree school

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials say nearly 30 students at Braintree’s East Middle School were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being sickened by toxic fumes.
Twenty-six students and a cafeteria worker at the school were exposed to fumes from cleaning chemicals that had been used in the kitchen, according to officials.
The injuries are said to be minor in nature. Everyone involved was taken to local hospitals.
The incident did not require a hazmat response.
No additional details were immediately available.
