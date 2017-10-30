Dozens of students sent to hospital after being exposed to toxic fumes at Braintree school

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials say nearly 30 students at Braintree’s East Middle School were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being sickened by toxic fumes.

Twenty-six students and a cafeteria worker at the school were exposed to fumes from cleaning chemicals that had been used in the kitchen, according to officials.

The injuries are said to be minor in nature. Everyone involved was taken to local hospitals.

The incident did not require a hazmat response.

No additional details were immediately available.

Breaking: 26 Braintree middle school kids and a lunch worker are being treated at local hospitals after ingesting toxic fumes this morning. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 30, 2017

Braintree Fire says chemicals used to clean warmers in the kitchen apparently caused the issue. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 30, 2017

Kids coming into the cafeteria for breakfast smelled the fumes. Injuries appear to be minor. Incident did not require full hazmat response. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 30, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)