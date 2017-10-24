MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) – More than a dozen volunteers spent their Tuesday giving back to a deserving local veteran, but Malden’s Joe Blair doesn’t know why they’re all making such a fuss about him.

“I wasn’t a hero or nothing,” says the U.S. Navy veteran. “I’m sure there are a lot of veterans that are more deserving of what’s being done here.”

What’s being done at Blair’s home is a transformation and beautification of his home to make it easier for the 77-year-old and his dog, Buddy, to get around.

“We’ve done a lot of landscaping,” says Home Depot District Manager John Carr. “We’re doing a lot of millwork type things. We’re doing a deck out back for him.”

The volunteers are also installing a fence so Blair can let Buddy roam free in the back yard.

Blair served in the Navy as an airman in Pensacola Florida in the late 1950’s and early 60’s. He returned to the Boston area after his service and worked for decades as a meat cutter.

The project to fix up Blair’s house is part of a national campaign by The Home Depot to help veterans in need.

“When you look at his entire history and how he supported our country, something that we could certainly for him is take care of all these projects,” says Brady Dow, manager of the Saugus Home Depot.

Among those volunteering is Home Depot employee and former Air Force veteran Walter Moulton. He suffered a heart attack three months ago but still came out to help.

“We’re here today because of the people who fought for our country and for our freedom,” says Moulton. “That’s why it’s important to get out here and support these guys.”

Blair’s wife passed away about five years ago. He says his only wish is that she could see their home today.

“She would have been out here [saying], ‘Don’t cut that one, don’t cut this one,'” he said. “But, it’s good.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)