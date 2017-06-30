Dozens of windows broken at Saugus High School

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - Saugus Police say dozens of windows have been knocked out at Saugus High School.

The suspects left behind broken glass and blood.

Officers say they have not specified the total amount of damage or if anything was taken from the school.

The vandals allegedly targeted some of the cars in the area as well.

Saugus Police are continuing their investigation.

