Dozens of windows shattered at Saugus High School

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after dozens of windows were found shattered and knocked out at Saugus High School.

Authorities say more than 20 windows at the school were shattered around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. They also say the suspects left behind broken glass and a trail of blood.

Officers say they have not specified the total amount of damage or if anything was taken from the school.

The vandals also allegedly targeted some of the cars in the area as well.

Construction crews have nearly finished necessary repairs at the school.

Saugus police are continuing their investigation.

