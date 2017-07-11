Dozens of windows shot out with BB guns in Plymouth County

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are searching for a suspect after dozens of windows were shattered with a BB gun in communities across Plymouth County.

Police said nearly 30 incidents have been reported, where car and houses have been shot at with a BB gun. Police in East Bridgewater have seen 11 reported shootings, there have been 12 reported in Whitman and two in Halifax.

“I heard this pinging sound and I saw the holes and I know those are BB’s,” said Barbara Jones, who said her living room windows were shot up back in march.

East Bridgewater Police Sgt. Michael McLaughlin said the damage from all the broken windows could total around $10,000. While police are investigating all the incidents, they said they do not have many leads.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)