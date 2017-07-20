Dozens sickened in hazmat situation at Auburn recycling plant

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Dozens of people were sickened Thursday in a hazmat situation at a recycling plant in Auburn.

Crews responded around 3 p.m. to the Casella Recycling Facility on Hardscrabble Road for a report of an unknown liquid that was causing employees to fall ill.

Fire officials say about 30-35 employees were complaining about burning throats, itchy skin and eyes and shortness of breath. No one was taken to the hospital.

The facility has since been shut down as crews work at the scene.

The situation is said to be contained to the facility. The public is not at risk.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

