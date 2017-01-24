DPW employee saves woman from van stuck in flood waters in Everett

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - A Department of Public Works employee in Everett waded through flood waters to rescue a woman whose van got stuck in a flooded street on Monday.

The woman driving the school bus van was driving through the water on Monday when it got too high, stalling her vehicle. DPW worker Jason Papa ran over to help when he saw the woman trying to open the van’s door.

“I just reacted and that’s when I kicked it into full gear,” said Papa. “I didn’t really think who know what could have been under there. Wires, could have got electrocuted, but at the time I didn’t care. I wanted to help her.”

Papa was seen on cellphone video wading in the knee-deep water to the woman’s van, where he picked her up and carried her to safety. There were no children in the van at the time.

Papa said the woman thanked him and gave him a hug, telling him how nice he was to save her. He said he told her he was just trying to help her out.

