WORCESTER (WHDH) - DPW workers in Worcester made quite the discovery on Friday.

Workers lifted a manhole cover and found a 5 foot python lurking in the sewer below.

Animal Control was called in to assist. They seized the snake and brought it to their facility, where it will receive care.

No injuries were reported.

Animal Control took it away to a facility that can care for it. All in a day's work for DPW! pic.twitter.com/GxxcmQVu5L — DPW & P (@WorcesterDPW) September 29, 2017

